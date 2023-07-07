Skateboarder Ryan Swain plans second world record attempt in North Yorkshire
- Published
A skateboarder whose attempt to break two world records in one day failed due to an injury has pledged to try again.
Ryan Swain, 32, from Malton, North Yorkshire, wants to take the world records for skateboarding the furthest distance in 12 and 24 hours.
Bad weather hampered his attempt at Elvington Airfield, near York, in May and he then had to withdraw after 10 hours due to pulling his hamstring.
Mr Swain said he would "prove this can be done" in York on 10 November.
The skateboarder said he had been "heartbroken" after injuring himself in his previous attempt, but felt proud for covering a total distance of 90 miles before he was hurt.
He was aiming to cover 300 miles over the 24-hour period. The record currently stands at 261.8 miles, set by Andrew Andras in Florida in 2013.
Mr Swain said he wanted to show what could be done.
"The skateboarding world accommodated [the world record attempt] and they really want to see me achieve it," he said.
"I'm a very tenacious person and I want to go out there and prove this can be done."
For the fresh attempt at York Sport Village in November, he said he would have a sports coach present to ensure he takes regular breaks to allow his body to recuperate.
Mr Swain said he hoped to use the summer to get in some more training.
"We've got dry weather, so I can get out a lot more....Do a few miles, go to the skate park and do some tricks."
He said his partner, Samantha Cook, would also be supporting his attempt later this year.
"To have her by my side, it just gives me a whole new insight, drive and determination into wanting to do this even more," he said.
He added that he hoped the smoother surface on the 1km Cycle Circuit at York Sport Village, located at the University of York's campus, would be a "more suitable option" for the fresh attempt.
Mr Swain, who lives with adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, said he was determined to use his love of the sport to raise awareness of neurodiversity and mental health disorders.
He said he used his world record attempts as a way to help raise money for Mind, Andy's Man Club UK and the Next Steps Mental Health Resources Centre, in Malton.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.