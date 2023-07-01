Selby: police appeal after driver exposes himself to girls
- Published
A man who touched himself indecently in front of two girls is being sought by police.
North Yorkshire Police said the man, who was driving a black car, stopped to ask for directions to local fast-food restaurants in Selby on Friday night.
"Realising the man had his trousers and underwear pulled down and was indecently touching himself, the girls ran to safety," a spokesperson said.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
The incident took place on Hawthorn Road between 19.40 and 19.45 BST on Friday.
Police believe they have identified the vehicle concerned, but said further information would support the investigation.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.