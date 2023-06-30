Paul Heaton pays for fans' drinks to mark Scarborough gig
Singer Paul Heaton is putting money behind the bar at five pubs in Scarborough to thank his fans.
The ex-Housemartins and Beautiful South star is set to perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday.
A post on his Facebook page read: "Once again, as a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis, Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs.
"Have a drink on him (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!)."
The pubs involved are: the North Riding Brew Pub, The Old Scalby Mills, The Merchant, The Angel Inn and The Turk's Head.
Pints for whoever
In May last year, Heaton put money behind the bar at 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland to mark his 60th birthday, including the Grafton, in Hull, where Heaton and his Housemartins bandmates were regulars and which inspired the group's 1986 hit Happy Hour.
The Housemartins had two successful albums and a number of hit singles, including a cover version of Caravan of Love which topped the UK charts in December 1986.
After the band split, he formed the Beautiful South in 1988.
The band became one of the biggest-selling UK acts of all time, releasing 15 albums, most of which went platinum or gold.
Saturday's sell-out gig will see Heaton perform songs from throughout his career.
He will be joined by "a special guest singer" and supported by the Lightning Seeds.
