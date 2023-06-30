Cycling siblings complete Whitby to Sheffield ride in honour of mum
- Published
Three cycling siblings have raised more than £3,000 for charity on a pedal-powered journey across Yorkshire in memory of their mother.
Ben Richards, 45, Joe Richards, 43, and Emily Letch, 41, cycled from Whitby to Sheffield in aid of the Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds.
Before her death in December, their mum, Sally, had been cared for at the hospice after her cancer diagnosis.
On the journey, the trio visited all 14 homes in which their mum had lived.
Billed as the Tour de Sally, the siblings also visited Wheatfields in Headingley and finally crossed the finish line in Sheffield on Wednesday evening.
During their three-day journey, they visited 14 houses, travelled about 220 miles (354 km) and spent a total of 28 hours in the saddle.
Ben Richards said: "It's fair to say we are very weary physically and emotionally, but that's coupled with an afterglow of pure pride and gratitude."
Mr Richards added it had been a "real journey" for them and had been a "team effort" with his brother and sister and their wider family.
Their mother's cancer had been diagnosed three months before her death and she had spent five weeks at the Wheatfields Hospice.
"We hope that by completing this challenge, we have been able to show all the hospice staff how much we value their support and understanding," Mr Richards said.
The siblings said the journey had been an emotional one, especially visiting the hospice where they were welcomed by staff.
Mr Richards said the final day had included a "heart-breaking journey" to the last house their mum had lived in, which had many "happy childhood memories" for them.
They had set a fundraising target of £2,000, but had actually so far raised £3,480, which Mr Richards said had "blown them away".
"We have been overwhelmed by the sincerity and genuine gratitude that everyone has shown us," he said.
"Maybe because, as far as we are concerned, we are just three siblings who went on a bike ride and remembered their mum."
