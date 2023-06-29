Julian Sands' brother on 'overwhelming' tributes after actor's death
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said the tributes paid to him have been "overwhelming".
It was confirmed this week that human remains found in mountains in California were those of Mr Sands, who went missing on a hike in January.
Nick Sands, who lives in Gargrave, North Yorkshire, said he would "grieve and celebrate" his brother's loss and life in "equal measure".
The actor was best known for the Oscar-winning film A Room With A View.
He also appeared in TV dramas 24 and Smallville.
The 65-year-old had been raised with his four brothers in the area around Skipton, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
Quentin, Robin, Jeremy and Nick Sands still live in the area and Nick said the last few days had been "overwhelming with the amount of tributes and messages" to his brother.
"People talk of closure obviously meant kindly, but I prefer to think we can now move on," he said.
Julian Sands, who had previously spoken about his love of hiking and mountain climbing, disappeared on 13 January during bad weather in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Walkers found human remains on Saturday which have been formally identified, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
"We can all celebrate or grieve as we want, but I hope I never have closure," Nick Sands said.
"I guess I will grieve and celebrate in equal measure and for those of you who knew him you will understand the great loss of an extraordinary brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather."
Julian Sands lived in the North Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles with his wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz, with whom he had two children.
He was previously married to Sarah Sands, former editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme, with whom he had a son.
