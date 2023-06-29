Consultation launched over £21m Catterick Garrison revamp
A public consultation has been launched over plans for a £21m redevelopment of a North Yorkshire town centre.
The proposals for Catterick Garrison include a community and business skills centre, a town square and a park.
It is home to one of the largest Army bases in the country and part of the funding is coming from the Ministry of Defence.
Other funding is from North Yorkshire Council and £19m from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
The council said a four-acre plot around Shute Road would incorporate a building with a glass pavilion and outdoor seating area.
Coronation Park which adjoins the site will be upgraded with improved landscaping, children's play areas and new paths and cycleways.
It should be finished by June 2025, North Yorkshire Council said.
Three consultation events are being held across the town in July along with a survey which will ask for the views of local residents and businesses.
