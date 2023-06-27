Selby refuse workers stage strikes over 'rubbish pay'
Some refuse collectors in Selby are set to walk out later in a dispute about pay.
Unite the Union said almost 40 workers will be taking a number of days of industrial action over what they call "rubbish pay".
The dispute involves employees of Urbaser which is contracted to empty bins on behalf of North Yorkshire Council.
Urbaser said it had offered workers "a fair wage increase of 8%".
The union said workers rejected the pay offer "because they are on some of the lowest rates in the country for their role".
Unite claimed bin loaders and grounds workers are paid £10.64 an hour and refuse lorry drivers, who require a HGV license, were paid £12.51 an hour.
The union's regional coordinating officer Richard Bedford said: "Our members do not want to strike but have been left with no choice because of the rubbish pay, which is amongst the lowest in the country.
"The disruption that will be caused to the public is entirely the fault of Urbaser and North Yorkshire Council, which needs to pressure the company into tabling an offer our members can accept."
Andy Turner from Urbaser Ltd said the company "values its staff members, and our track record shows that we are responsive to the needs of our employees regarding pay" adding it hoped to have further negotiations to resolve the dispute.
"We have offered a fair wage increase of 8% for our Selby workforce, which is comparable to other refuse workers across the North Yorkshire unitary authority, but this has unfortunately been rejected by Unite, Mr Turner said.
"Maintaining these front-line services is our utmost priority and we wish to reassure residents that our remaining resources will be used to minimise disruption to waste and recycling collections during this period."
Strikes are planned on 27 and 30 June and 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28 July as well as 4, 8, and 11 August.
North Yorkshire councillor Greg White, said: "While pay offers are a matter between Urbaser and their employees, negotiations are continuing in the hope that any strike action can be averted.
"We're also working closely with Urbaser to ensure that disruption to waste and recycling collection services is minimised. Residents are advised to put their bins out as usual."
