Selby and Ainsty by-election: Lib Dems name candidate
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have named their candidate to stand in the Selby and Ainsty by-election on 20 July.
Matt Walker, who represents Knaresborough West on North Yorkshire Council, will contest the vacant seat.
The election was triggered by incumbent Conservative MP Nigel Adams announcing he would stand down.
Mr Walker, who works as an NHS manager, previously spent time managing the GP out-of-hours and minor injuries unit at Selby Memorial Hospital.
The health service would be one of his priorities if elected, he said.
"I've seen first-hand just how amazing our NHS is and just how much damage the Conservatives have done to it.
"As a candidate, I will be a passionate campaigner for the area, listening to residents' views and championing their issues, whether it's the crisis in our NHS or the cost of living,"
Mr Walker said he would be "fighting for every vote at this election".
"The government has taken North Yorkshire for granted for too long and it's time for a change," he added.
Mr Adams held the seat in 2019 with a majority of 20,137.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.