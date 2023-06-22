Manager jailed after stealing thousands from Whitby holiday business
- Published
The manager of a holiday business in North Yorkshire has been jailed after admitting stealing £40,000 from his place of work.
Ricky Stevenson's actions had left the business, at Hinderwell, near Whitby, on the brink of collapse, police said.
The 34-year-old, of Glastonbury Road, Skelton in Cleveland, had used the money he stole to fund his cocaine addiction and gambling.
He was jailed for two-and-a-half years at York Crown Court on Wednesday.
The thefts took place at the bed and breakfast accommodation and holiday chalets during 2020, at a time the business was surviving through government-back Covid loans.
Stevenson's actions came to light when the business owner began to receive warning letters regarding unpaid bills.
'Trust breached'
The defendant initially claimed the lack of funds was down to guests failing to turn up due to the Covid restrictions.
It was only when the owner confronted him that he broke down and admitted using the money to fund his drug and gambling habit.
Police Staff Investigator Rob Henderson said Stevenson had been a "close acquaintance" of the business owner who had had placed him in a position of trust and let him live rent-free at the site.
"He breached this trust in a most outrageous and calculated way for his own selfish gain," he said.
"Stevenson's actions almost brought about the collapse of the business and caused untold upset and stress for the owner at a time when the business was surviving on Covid loans due to the restrictions in place."
