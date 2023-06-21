Vandals destroy Upper Poppleton teenager's memorial tree
- Published
A teenager's family have been left distraught after vandals destroyed a tree planted in her memory.
Millie Wright, 13, who had a rare immune system disorder, died in August 2021.
Her parents planted the red chestnut tree on Old Poppleton village green, where she used to play with friends, as a lasting tribute last year.
Her mother, Ceri, said she felt "deep grief, hurt and trauma" to find the tree had been "torn apart".
Millie, who was described as a "fun-loving" and "hilarious" teenager, was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia after being struck down with liver failure..
Instead of having a gravestone for Millie, her parents and three older brothers chose to plant the tree on what would have been her 14th birthday in May last year.
They also planted it to mark the launch of the Millie Wright Children's Charity, which they set up in her name to support young people with life-threatening conditions and their families.
The tree, which had a memorial plaque next to it, was "a place where we as a family could go and reflect," her father Nigel said.
He added: "We thought we'd have something that would outlast us.
"Somewhere quiet, somewhere peaceful. And that had been the case right up until last night."
After hearing about the damage from a neighbour, Millie's parents went to the village green on Wednesday morning where they found it "had been completely taken apart, destroyed," Mr Wright said.
The local community has rallied around the family, with people sending messages of support and leaving flowers at the site.
Mr Wright said his family hoped to replace the tree and had been offered help by the parish council, "but in the meantime it leaves a big gap, not just for us but for everybody".
Millie's mother said she needed "just an apology" from those involved and "to understand that this was not personal".
North Yorkshire Police said it was investigating the damage.
A spokesperson said: "This callous act of vandalism will understandably have caused considerable upset, and we are urging anyone with information about what has happened to contact us."
