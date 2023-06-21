River Nidd body find in search for missing Sophie Lambert
Police searching for a missing woman in North Yorkshire have found a body.
Sophie Lambert, 22, from Starbeck in Harrogate, was first reported to have gone missing from her home at about 22:10 BST on Friday.
A body had been found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge on Wednesday morning, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Officers said it was too early to confirm the identity, but Ms Lambert's family had been informed and was being supported by specialist officers.
