Yorkshire and Lincolnshire sunrise swimmers celebrate summer solstice
- Published
Swimmers on the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast have taken an early dip to mark the summer solstice.
Organised groups met to take the plunge in several places, with outdoor swimming pools also opening early to welcome people on the longest day.
Dozens of people went for an early swim in Ilkley Pool and Lido in West Yorkshire, while swimmers in York headed to Helmsley's open air pool.
On the coast, the Withernsea Mermaids group met for a dip in East Yorkshire.
The summer solstice is the first day of the astronomical summer season and marks the longest day of the year, when the geographical pole is most inclined towards the sun.
Celebrations also took place at Stonehenge and other sites across the UK to mark the solstice.
