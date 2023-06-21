Yorkshire and Lincolnshire sunrise swimmers celebrate summer solstice

Sunrise at BridlingtonKay Wardle
The seaside town of Bridlington in East Yorkshire saw clear conditions as the sun rose on the longest day

Swimmers on the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast have taken an early dip to mark the summer solstice.

Organised groups met to take the plunge in several places, with outdoor swimming pools also opening early to welcome people on the longest day.

Dozens of people went for an early swim in Ilkley Pool and Lido in West Yorkshire, while swimmers in York headed to Helmsley's open air pool.

On the coast, the Withernsea Mermaids group met for a dip in East Yorkshire.

Jim Blake
The Withernsea Mermaids swimming group met for a swim at 04:30 BST on the East Yorkshire coast

The summer solstice is the first day of the astronomical summer season and marks the longest day of the year, when the geographical pole is most inclined towards the sun.

Celebrations also took place at Stonehenge and other sites across the UK to mark the solstice.

Helmsley Open Air Swimming Pool
Helmsley Open Air Swimming Pool in York opened about seven hours early to welcome solstice swimmers
PA/Danny Lawson
Members of the Happy Seal Yoga class practised at Cayton Bay in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, as the sun came up
High Lions/Weather Watchers
A serene solstice sunrise scene was captured at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire
Ilkley Pool and Lido
Dozens of swimmers set their alarm clocks for an early dip in Ilkley Pool and Lido in West Yorkshire
Tony from Withernsea/Weather Watchers
The sun rose on a horizon dotted with wind turbines in Withernsea, East Yorkshire
Tim Bamforth
Calm conditions were captured at North Landing in Flamborough, East Yorkshire, at the start of the longest day
Stewart Mcleod
Haile Sand Fort in the Humber Estuary was photographed at sunrise on Wednesday
Jerome Slater
The sun rose into a cloudy sky at Skegness at the start of the longest day

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story