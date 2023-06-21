Urgent search for three vulnerable children missing in York
Police are "urgently" searching for three vulnerable children who have gone missing from their homes in York.
The youngsters, named only as Grace, Evie and Jack, are aged in their early teens and are believed to be together.
North Yorkshire Police said the trio were thought to be travelling by bike and described one bike as a purple BMX.
In an appeal made in the early hours of Wednesday, police urged anyone who had seen them to get in touch, adding: "We just want to bring you home safely."
Grace is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black Adidas top and black trainers.
Evie is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing a fluffy pick top, black Nike leggings and Jack Wills sliders. Evie also wears glasses.
Jack is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with mousey brown hair and was last seen dressed all in black.
