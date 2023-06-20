Selby and Ainsty by-election: List of candidates standing so far

Voters in Selby and Ainsty will elect a new MP on 20 July

The full list of candidates standing to be Selby and Ainsty's new MP will be finalised on Friday.

The by-election was triggered by incumbent Conservative MP Nigel Adams announcing he would stand down.

Voting will take place on Thursday 20 July, with a winner likely to be announced early the following day.

Selby and Ainsty has been held by the Conservatives since its inception in 2010. Mr Adams recorded a majority of 20,137 at the 2019 general election.

North Yorkshire Council said anyone interested in becoming a candidate must submit a completed set of nomination forms before the deadline of 16:00 BST on Friday.

These are the candidates who have announced to the BBC their intention to stand so far (listed alphabetically by surname):

  • Claire Holmes, Conservative Party
  • Mike Jordan, Yorkshire Party
  • Keir Mather, Labour Party
  • Arnold Warneken, Green Party

