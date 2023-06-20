Selby and Ainsty by-election: Green Party names candidate
The Green Party has named its candidate for the forthcoming Selby and Ainsty by-election.
Arnold Warneken, who sits as a councillor on North Yorkshire Council, will contest the 20 July vote.
The by-election was triggered after Conservative Nigel Adams announced he would be standing down as MP earlier this month.
Mr Warneken, a retired organic farmer, said said: "We need to have a Green voice out there."
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "You don't make change being an armchair politician. You've got to get stuck in."
He said his priorities included protecting the NHS from private investment, offering better mental health support and supporting lower-income families to make the move to greener energy.
"The green revolution will have to be a cultural change to live and move differently," he said.
"But why should only the rich afford solar panels and batteries into their homes? We leave people on lower incomes behind and we must take them with us."
He also raised concerns about the Drax power station which burns imported biomass to generate electricity.
While acknowledging it was a major local employer he said "there is question over the sustainability of the products it burns" adding "I'd like to see Drax transition to a greener renewable and create better-paid green jobs."
The Conservatives have held the constituency since its inception in 2010, with Mr Adams securing a majority of 20,137 at the 2019 general election.
