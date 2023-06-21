York: Fight to remove street's 'barricade of bollards'
- Published
Dozens of bollards which were installed in a street in York could be ripped out if a campaign group gets its way.
In January work to improve Front Street in Acomb saw more than 100 bollards put in place, using £400,000 from the government's Shared Prosperity Fund.
Zeina Chapman, from the What a Load of Bollards Group, told the council the obstacles had created "a spiritless strip".
The council said the scheme would be reviewed as a "matter of urgency".
At a council meeting on Thursday Ms Chapman told councillors she wanted the obstacles ripped out, preferring benches, tables and planters to take up the leftover space.
"Why was money allocated to much-needed regeneration used by the council for an unnecessary highway scheme creating a spiritless strip, that could have otherwise been a hub for a thriving community," she said.
'Barricade of bollards'
Ms Chapman also claimed businesses were reporting "much lower footfall," adding: "People simply don't want to come to Acomb anymore."
Labour council leader, Claire Douglas, thanked Ms Chapman for her comments and said: "I'd like to reassure you that as a matter of urgency, we are looking into the situation and hope to be able to make changes in conjunction with the community over the coming months."
The city's MP, Rachael Maskell, told the House of Commons in April residents were "horrified" by the scheme.
"I find it hard to believe that the barricade of bollards that now greets people to Acomb Front Street is what residents or businesses wanted for Acomb's main shopping area," she said.
Ms Maskell said a public consultation that residents and businesses had contributed towards as part of trying to shape their neighbourhood and shopping area had "seemingly been ignored".
The MP said where there should have been public benches, planters and space for cafes, a "horrific bollard scheme" had been installed.
However, not all residents were against the scheme. Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Giuseppe Rago, 54, working at Town Coffee House, said footfall has not altered since the installation of the bollards.
"I actually think footfall is better at the moment, but that could be because it's summer," he added.
John Armstrong, 72, a resident, said: "I agree with them. Anyone could drive off the road onto the path and kill someone - I think they should be by bus stops too."
Cath Speed, 64, added: "I've got no issue at all with them. It's health and safety, isn't it?"
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.