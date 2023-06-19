Man in court over Scarborough assault death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with killing a 59-year-old man who died following an incident in Scarborough.
Peter Houghton, from Hull, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault on Newborough on 17 September 2022, but later died.
Scott Antony Connell, 35, from Scarborough, appeared before magistrates in the town on Monday charged with manslaughter.
He was released on conditional bail to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 17 July.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.