Selby van crash: Man dies and second badly injured
- Published
A 28-year-old man has died and a 24-year-old man was critically injured in a crash between two vans in North Yorkshire, police said.
The white vans were travelling in opposite directions when they collided on Weeland Road, between Eggborough and Knottingley near Selby, on Saturday.
The crash took place just before 19:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police added.
Anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have seen the vans beforehand is urged to contact police.
Also, anyone with dashcam footage which could help the investigation is urged to come forward.
