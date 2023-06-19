Taxi driver killed in crash near Harrogate
A taxi driver has died in a two-car crash in North Yorkshire.
The man, who was in his 40s, was killed when his Peugeot taxi was in collision with a BMW near Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at about 01:20 BST on Sunday on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick, with the road remaining closed for several hours afterwards.
The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital after the incident, the force said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have footage of what happened is asked to contact police.
