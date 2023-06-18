Barlby: Teenage boy caught on camera punching pigeon to death
An investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was filmed punching a pigeon to death in North Yorkshire, police have said.
Officers said they were alerted to footage of the incident online and they believed it took place in Barlby, near Selby, at around 20:00 BST on Friday.
A suspect had been identified, a force spokesperson said.
They added: "This is clearly a very sickening incident which is being taken extremely seriously."
Police said they intended to pursue a prosecution against the teenager for committing an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which protects wild birds.
An animal cruelty investigation was under way and any other people connected to the incident may also face prosecution, officers added.
