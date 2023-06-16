North Yorkshire Police appeal after red kite shot in Westerdale
A bird of prey that was found to have been shot in the North York Moors had to be put down by a vet.
The red kite was shot on Monday or Tuesday in the Westerdale area, North Yorkshire Police said.
The bird was found by a member of the public on Tuesday with fresh gunshot wounds, according to officers.
The force is appealing for information about the shooting as it is against the law to intentionally kill, injure or take wild birds.
More birds of prey are harmed in North Yorkshire than in any other part of the country, police said, and the force has a dedicated team of wildlife officers to tackle this type of crime.
