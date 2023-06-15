Selby and Ainsty by-election: Labour names candidate
The Labour Party has named its candidate who will stand for a vacant North Yorkshire seat.
In a tweet, the party announced Keir Mather would stand in the Selby and Ainsty by-election on 20 July.
The election was triggered by Conservative MP Nigel Adams, who has held the seat since 2010, announcing on Saturday he would stand down.
His decision came shortly after Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries also announced their resignations as MPs.
A by-election in Mr Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat will also take place on the same date.
Mr Adams, who has held a number of ministerial roles, had previously said he did not intend to seek re-election in 2024.
Following his resignation at the weekend, he said despite standing down as an MP he remained "committed" to the Conservative Party.
He would continue to "support this government in its work to continue delivering on the issues that matter most to the British people", he said.
Mr Adams added it was "essential the Conservatives under Rishi Sunak win the next election" and he would "do my utmost to ensure that happens".
He said he intended to return to a career in the private sector.
