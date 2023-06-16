Driver injured as car crashes off A64 onto A1(M) during police pursuit
A man has been left with serious injuries after the car he was driving crashed off a dual carriageway and on to a motorway during a police pursuit.
The VW Golf was being followed on the A64 near Bramham, in West Yorkshire, when it left the road and collided with a lorry on the nearby A1(M).
Both roads were closed after the crash, which happened at about 00:30 BST.
North Yorkshire Police said it had made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A force spokesperson said: "At about 12.30am today, Friday 16 June, a Volkswagen Golf travelling on the A64 near Bramham left the road and was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A1(M).
"A North Yorkshire Police vehicle was pursuing the car shortly before the collision.
"The driver, the sole occupant of the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance."
National Highways said both roads had reopened shortly after midday.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of what happened, has been asked to contact police.
