Beaver experiment 'changing the environment' in North Yorkshire
- Published
Beavers reintroduced to an area of the North York Moors are "changing the environment" as part of a trial to to reduce flooding, experts said.
The animals, from Scotland, were released in Cropton Forest in 2019, as part of a five-year scientific trial.
It was hoped they would build dams, helping to reduce flooding downstream.
The experiment aimed to complement the Slowing the Flow project, which has used a variety of other natural flood management techniques.
According to Forestry England, over the past 20 years communities downstream have been hit by severe flooding, with the most serious flood in 2007 causing approximately £7m in damage to homes and businesses.
Experts said the introduction of the beavers, along with other preventative measures, was making a difference.
Cath Bashforth, Ecologist, Forestry England, said the animals had ignored man-made structures aimed at slowing water and had built their own dams which exceeded the ones created by the researchers.
"I could never have expected them to have built structures to the extent they have and in doing so change the environment so dramatically in such a short period of time", she added.
Hydrologists from the University of Exeter are researching the impacts of beaver reintroduction at several sites in the U.K., including Yorkshire.
Academics from Leeds University are also involved with the research including high tech laser scanning of the site in various locations so assessments can be made of the topographical changes throughout the trial.
