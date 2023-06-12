Harrogate knife attack: Jilted lover hid knife in flowers to stab ex's wife
- Published
A jilted lover hid a carving knife in a bunch of flowers before launching an "horrific" attack on her ex-partner's wife, North Yorkshire Police have said.
Clare Bailey, 44, travelled from Dudley to Harrogate disguised in a red wig, facemask and sunglasses to confront the 43-year-old at her home in June 2022.
Bailey had been having an affair with the woman's husband but had "struggled to accept" it was over, police said.
At Leeds Crown Court on Friday, she was jailed for 22 years and four months.
Bailey's relationship with the woman's husband had ended several months before the attack, according to North Yorkshire Police.
A force spokesperson said Bailey had called in sick at work on 22 June last year and travelled to Harrogate, arriving in the North Yorkshire spa town at about 17:00 BST.
On her way to her victim's home in Byland Road, she stopped at a supermarket to buy a bunch of flowers to conceal the knife.
Police said when the victim answered her door, Bailey "repeatedly stabbed and slashed the victim to her neck, chest, stomach and arms".
The victim's daughter, who was at home at the time, attempted to intervene despite fearing Bailey would attack her. She escaped uninjured.
Following the attack, Bailey drove back to the West Midlands where she was arrested three days later.
As a result of her injuries, the victim - who police have referred to as Emma - underwent extensive surgery and spent more than a month in hospital.
In a statement released after Bailey's sentencing, Emma said she was in "pain every day" and now needed a wheelchair to travel long distances.
She said that following the attack she had suffered from flashbacks and nightmares, adding that it had robbed her of her independence.
She added: "I can't imagine what my daughter went through, to witness what she did, to try and stop the attack.
"She is my hero, she will always be my little hero. I honestly don't think I would still be here if she hadn't been home that day."
Jonathan Sygrove, senior investigating officer from North Yorkshire Police, said: "This was an horrific attack on an innocent and blameless lady who is now unable to feel safe in her own home, work, or spend time independently with her children, as a result.
"Emma had to spend weeks in hospital away from her family receiving treatment for injuries which simply should never have happened. All she did was open the front door to her home."
Bailey, of The Riddings, Pedmore, in Dudley, was jailed after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted murder.
