Four men jailed after imitation firearm attack in victim's home in York
Four men have been jailed for attacking a York man with an imitation firearm in his own home.
They fired blank rounds in the victim's groin and face and then hit him on the head with the weapon, police said.
He was left with bleeding and swelling to his brain and spent time in hospital and in rehabilitation.
Benjamin Roach, 34, Ben Cairns, 36, Robinson Binks, 26, Ciaran Angell, 29, were sentenced after pleading guilty at York Crown Court.
North Yorkshire Police said the attack took place in the Leeman Road area of the city on 4 May 2020.
Officers were called to the property after receiving several reports of loud bangs and shots being fired in the area.
On arrival, they discovered the victim with a head injury and blood dripping down his face, and accompanied him to hospital.
The men were tracked down using CCTV footage and by matching blood stains and DNA samples, police said.
Roach, of no fixed address, was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison after admitting to wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, as well as theft and drug offences.
Cairns, of White Close, Langthorpe, Boroughbridge, was jailed for five years and four months for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and drug supply offences.
Binks, of Fifth Avenue, York, and Angell, of no fixed address, both received 14-month sentences for Section 20 wounding, police said.
Det Con Alex Dorlin described the attack as "very traumatic for the victim".
"He actually knew the suspects and didn't want to give evidence. He had to be summoned by the court to ensure his attendance, which can be done in certain circumstances," he said.
"The four defendants were far from being criminal masterminds, by any stretch of the imagination. They left a trail of evidence behind them, enabling us to piece together the events as well as providing enough proof to charge them, resulting in four guilty pleas."
