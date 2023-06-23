Sweet sales soar despite cost of living crisis
Confectioners are reporting booming sales as consumers seek "an affordable luxury".
The owner of the Oldest Sweet Shop in the World, in North Yorkshire, said people were "seeking solace in sweets".
Some have put their success down to social media platform such as TikTok, used to tap into trends.
Gary Reeve, of The Bakers and Confectioners Association, said: "In difficult times, confectioners do well."
Mr Reeve, also managing director of Reeve The Baker of Salisbury, in Wiltshire, added: "Rather than going out for a meal, we're finding people are choosing a decadent chocolate brownie or a bag of sweets.
"For many, confectionery is an affordable treat."
Ben Howie took over the Guinness world record-holding store in Pateley Bridge in 2021. The business has been trading since 1827.
During the Covid pandemic, Mr Howie said he was forced to "invest heavily" in its online offer to survive.
Sales are 15% up, by volume, on pre-pandemic levels, he said, despite having to recently put up prices from £1.45 a quarter to £1.60.
He added: "We have not been able to pass on the full increases in the cost of sweets to customers. We've kept prices as low as we possibly can. It's a difficult time for everyone.
"People are seeking solace in sweets."
Mr Howie reported "high demand" for traditional sweets, both in-shop and online.
He said: "For the older generation, it's a chance to relive some of their childhood. For the younger generation it's something new that is actually old. We're seeking a lot of new twists on classics, such as chewy rhubarb and custards."
Newer businesses are faring well, it seems.
Harry Lynch and his partner Tayla Harris opened Sugar Rush Sweeties in 2021. Their shop in Garforth, near Leeds, specialises in American-style candy.
Mr Lynch said: "It really blew up during lockdown when we turned to TikTok. It's got busier and busier since then.
"On a Monday, for example, we send out about 700 parcels. A year ago, we were sending out 30-50 parcels."
Mr Lynch, whose sweets are dispatched in pizza-style boxes, said confectioners were filling a gap for those unable to afford trips out.
He said: "You're talking £60 plus for a family to go to the cinema. People are choosing to stay in, maybe download a movie and order some sweets."
Meanwhile, Rob Whitehead, owner of The Serious Sweet Company in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, which supplies several of the major supermarkets, said they had also recorded an upturn, echoing the trade association's thoughts.
He said: "When times are tough, people like to have inexpensive, accessible and well understood treats."
Mr Whitehead said, in particular, he had seen "increased interest" from supermarkets wishing to develop their own sweet brands.
