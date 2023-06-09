Carlton Miniott: Man arrested after five-hour rooftop standoff
- Published
A man has been arrested after a five-hour rooftop standoff with police in North Yorkshire.
Officers were called to Carlton Road, in Carlton Miniott, near Thirsk, at about 00:50 BST after reports a man had been injured with a samurai sword.
On arrival a man at the property climbed onto the roof where he remained until about 06:30.
Police said a 28-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year old man who were also at the property were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three remain in police custody.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.