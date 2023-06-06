Hampsthwaite Bridge closed as cracks discovered
- Published
A 17th Century bridge has been closed indefinitely after major cracks appeared in its brickwork.
The Grade II listed Hampsthwaite Bridge spans the River Nidd in the village near Harrogate.
The bridge has been closed due to "structural concerns", North Yorkshire Council said.
It would remain closed "for the foreseeable future until it is made safe - sorry for any inconvenience caused", the council added.
Resident Simon Hill told the BBC the cracks in the bridge were about two inches (50mm) wide.
He said the wall was cracked horizontally and vertically and was "coming away from the road".
"It looks like it could fall into the river at any time," he said.
According to the Hampsthwaite Village website, the narrow stone bridge of three arches was "initially constructed in 1598 and rebuilt in 1640 with 19th Century alterations to the parapet".
HGVs have been banned from the bridge for about 20 years due to a number of accidents, including one when a lorry was left partially dangling over the parapet in 2001.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Council's highways area manager, Melisa Burnham, said: "Following an onsite assessment by engineers we are able to confirm that the parapet has been pushed out over the edge of the bridge deck and this has damaged several of the corbels that support from beneath."
Ms Burnham said 49ft (15m) of the parapet would be taken down and rebuilt using hot lime mortar.
A spokesperson for the council added: "The bridge will remain closed to traffic - due to ongoing safety concerns and the fact the bridge is narrow - until the repairs can be completed.
"Engineers are working on a scheme and aiming to get contractors on site in July."
The council said plans were being drawn up to allow safe crossing for pedestrians.
Mr Hill said the bridge was "integral to the village and has been a very important crossing for centuries".
To cross the river now, people would have to "divert to Birstwith", a distance of about two miles, "or via Ripley, four miles from Hampsthwaite", he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.