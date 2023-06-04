York Pride: Thousands line the streets to celebrate
Thousands of people took to the streets of York for the annual Pride parade.
The parade started outside York Minster at 11:30 BST on Saturday, before winding its way through the city along Bishopthorpe Road to the Knavesmire.
Once there, crowds were entertained with live music and performance, stalls and activities set up around the field.
Performers at the event included Steps star Claire Richards and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Kitty Scott-Claus also performed, as did former BBC Radio York presenter and singer-songwriter Beth McCarthy.
The event marked the start of international Pride Month, which celebrates LGBTQ+ history and culture.
Many local businesses took part as well as members of the emergency services.
Greg Stephenson, chair of York Pride, said: "I think it's important that it's not just a one day a year thing, that they take that away and make sure that their organisations are inclusive all year round, 24 hours a day.
"And if days like today are a springboard for that, then that is perfect for us."
