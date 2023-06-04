North York Moors fire alert issued as dry spell continues
Park chiefs have issued a fire alert for the North York Moors and warned visitors to "under no circumstances" light barbeques or campfires.
The North York Moors National Park Authority said concern about wildfires in the area was growing.
The alert follows a blaze on Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's Fen Bog nature reserve last month and recent fires on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.
A spokesperson said moorland fires were "nearly always due to human behaviour".
Warning signs have been erected across the area advising people to be "extra vigilant", the authority said.
Malcolm Hodgson, national trails officer for the North York Moors National Park, said: "While the term 'wildfire' might lead people to think that these events are natural or spontaneous, it's the actions of people that pose the greatest risks.
"Prolonged dry weather creates the right environment for fire to spread quickly and out of control, but the initial spark is nearly always due to human behaviour."
Mr Hodgson said wildfires were "a complete disaster" for moorland habitats and were also extremely difficult to extinguish.
In a statement the North York Moors National Park Authority said: "Under no circumstance should anyone be using barbeques or lighting campfires, and great care should be taken when disposing of items such as cigarettes or glass bottles.
"This includes throwing cigarette ends out of car windows, which can lead to roadside fires that spread into sensitive landscapes."