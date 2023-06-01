York road crash: Driver dies after Kingsland Terrace collision

Police vehicles at crash sceneBob Wiggins/YorkMix
Police at the scene of the fatal crash in Kingsland Terrace, York

The driver of a car involved in a crash in York has died, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Kingsland Terrace at 09:46 BST on Thursday, following reports of a collision.

Officers investigating the incident said the possibility the driver's death was related to a medical episode had not been ruled out.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and reopened at about 14:00 BST.

A police spokesperson said: "Police, fire and ambulance were all in attendance.

"Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles involved has since died."

Bob Wiggins/YorkMix
Kingsland Terrace was closed for about four hours following the incident

