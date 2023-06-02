British Olympic champion swimmer Anita Lonsbrough to auction off gold medal
- Published
A British Olympic swimming champion is to auction off the gold medal she won at the 1960 games in Rome.
Anita Lonsbrough was a 19-year-old council treasurer's clerk in Huddersfield when she set a new world record in the 200m breaststroke.
In 1962, the York-born swimmer became the first woman to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year after winning three golds in the Commonwealth Games.
Ms Lonsbrough, now 81, will also sell her "lucky towel" at the auction later.
Scarborough auctioneers David Duggleby said Ms Longsbrough and her husband, the former world champion cyclist Hugh Porter, had "decided that the time has come to thin out their treasures and let some of them move on into other collections".
Also going under the hammer is a "primitive" swimming costume which Ms Lonsbrough wore in the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, where she won her first two gold medals.
"Modern swimmers just would not believe it," she said. "Grey elastic on the sides had to be used to make it tighter and the material held a ton of water in a race which really did slow you down."
Other memorabilia going up for sale includes Ms Longsbrough's first tracksuit top, which a present from her parents when she first started swimming competitively, souvenir programmes, and a Team GB Olympics towelling robe in which her name is spelled incorrectly as "Lonsborough".
Ms Lonsbrough, who now lives in Wolverhampton, said "a lot of people struggled with the name" but "not so much after the Olympic gold medal".
Auctioneer Graham Paddison said the "unique" collection would be "sold as a single lot to keep it together".
Ms Lonsbrough was one of just two Team GB gold medallists in the 1960 Olympics, and would be the last British woman to win gold in swimming for 48 years.
She won five European Championship medals, including one gold, and six at the Commonwealth Games, five of them gold, before retiring in 1964.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.