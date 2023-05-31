North Yorkshire village school with one pupil to close
The decision to close a village primary school with just one pupil is "ripping the heart out of the local community", a campaigner has said.
The closure of Skelton Newby Hall Primary in Skelton-on-Ure was approved by North Yorkshire Council on Tuesday.
Just one child remained enrolled and they attended lessons at a nearby school, the council said.
Conservative councillor Annabel Wilkinson said the closure was "an incredibly difficult decision to make".
Speaking after a meeting of the authority's executive which approved the closure, Ms Wilkinson said: "North Yorkshire Council does everything possible to support our small schools. However, our priority must be the children's education and that it remains fit for purpose to give them the best start to their lives.
"Unfortunately, falling pupil numbers at Skelton Newby Hall Primary School have been a concern for quite some time.
"Pupil numbers determine the school budget and we have a duty to ensure every child has the best possible opportunity to succeed."
Ofsted inspectors last visited the school in March 2020, grading it as "requiring improvement", the council added.
Guy Critchlow, chair of the parish council, who had fought against the closure said he was not surprised by the decision but was "very, very disappointed".
"This is ripping the heart out of the local community," he said.
"There is real demand in our area. There is a need and we have a school that is the perfect location to provide the perfect education that could help support that need."
Mr Critchlow said that with 800 new houses under construction in the area and planning permissions in place for more houses, nearby schools at Boroughbridge, Kirby Hill and Roecliffe were close to capacity.
There would soon be a "real and present need" for school places, he added.
