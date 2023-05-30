Thorpe Willoughby: Park evacuated as American bulldog turns on owner

Police were called to reports of a dog attacking its owner in the village of Thorpe Willoughby on Tuesday morning
By Kevin Shoesmith
A park had to be evacuated after a "large, aggressive dog" turned on its owner, police have said.

Officers were called to the Thorpe Willoughby park at about 10:30 BST to reports of a dog biting its owner.

The pet, described as an American bulldog and weighing about eight stone (50kg), was eventually contained in a high fenced area, North Yorkshire Police said.

Other than the owner, no one else was injured, the force said.

Officers sought help from experts including vets, the RSPCA, zoos and a wildlife park to bring the dog under control, the force said.

The dog was sedated by a vet and moved to a kennel, it added. The owner suffered "bite marks", it said.

No arrests were reported.

