North Yorkshire exhibition lifts lid on former home occupants
A free exhibition is giving people the chance to learn more about the history of their home - including details of previous occupants.
The House History exhibition is touring a number of North Yorkshire libraries until the end of February.
Organised by North Yorkshire Council, the exhibition includes old maps, photographs, deeds and registers.
Councillor Simon Myers invited people to embark on a "fascinating and rewarding journey".
The council's executive member for libraries said: "The exhibition proved very popular when it was on display in the record office at the end of last year, so we are delighted to be able to share it with library-goers.
"The touring exhibition includes a range of material from historic maps, architectural drawings and old photographs to historic property deeds and electoral registers.
"Every home has its own unique history so we hope you can use your own detective skills to embark on a fascinating and rewarding journey into your home's history."
The exhibition includes maps charting 250 years in the development of the village of Alne near Easingwold.
Other highlights are a map of Finghall, between Bedale and Leyburn, from 1627, which includes the names of every inhabitant, and a bird's eye view of Richmond from 1724.
Organisers have also created an online resource for the exhibition.
When and where to visit the exhibition
- Harrogate Library (until 3 June)
- Ripon Library (12 - 30 June)
- Scarborough Library (5 to 31 July)
- Whitby Library (3 - 28 August)
- Great Ayton Discovery Centre (6 - 23 September)
- Pickering Library (5 to 29 October)
- Northallerton Library (1 - 28 November)
- Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library, Scarborough (2 to 23 December)
- The Globe Library, Stokesley (10 to 31 January)
- Thirsk Community Library (6 to 29 February).
