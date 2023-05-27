Richmond: Police appeal for peace at beauty spot
- Published
Police have issued a warning to visitors to a popular North Yorkshire beauty spot about their behaviour over the Bank Holiday weekend.
North Yorkshire Police said Richmond Falls was used "like an Ibiza nightclub", by revellers on England's hottest-ever day last year.
Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated, with arrests made and dispersal orders issued.
The force said it would not tolerate antisocial behaviour at the site.
Insp Martin Metcalf of Richmondshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "There is a currently a Public Space Protection Order in place and we will be out on patrol to enforce the order if we need to.
"Anyone who is in possession of alcohol within the area is likely to lose it."
Insp Metcalf said "gallons of drink" was seized at the site last year and warned "yours is likely to go the same way if we believe you are in breach of the order".
He said "considerate and responsible" visitors to the Richmond Falls area would be "welcomed".
However, he said the force would not tolerate unruly behaviour, which was "often committed by large groups who travel in from other areas and behave with no respect for the community they're visiting".