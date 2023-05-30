North Yorkshire village school with one pupil faces closure
The future of a North Yorkshire primary school with just one pupil is expected to be decided at a meeting later.
A report to councillors recommends that Skelton Newby Hall Church of England Primary School should close in August.
No children have applied to study at the school next year and no pupils have been allocated a place there.
With student numbers determining its budget, the report said there appeared to be "no reasonable prospect of recovery" for the school.
Skelton Newby Hall Primary, in Skelton-on-Ure, near Ripon has suffered dwindling numbers for several years.
At the beginning of September 2021 there were only 15 pupils left, plus two children in its nursery.
By February 2023, just one pupil remained on its roll, although that pupil was actually taught at the nearby Sharow Church of England Primary School, which is federated with Skelton Newby Hall.
The school, which was founded in 1856, has capacity for 52 students.
A report to North Yorkshire Council said across the area there was potential for 188 additional pupils to join five nearby schools until 2027-28 and there was also potential to provide additional capacity at Boroughbridge Community Primary School.
Skelton cum Newby Parish Council had submitted an action plan developed by a group including several headteachers to save the school, but the latest report has rejected those proposals.
The report, due to be scrutinised by North Yorkshire councillors at a meeting on Tuesday, includes the findings of a consultation giving people's thoughts on why Skelton Newby Hall Primary had failed.
Some said becoming part of a federation had caused its demise, while others said it had not been given enough care by the church and the council.
According to one contributor, a "requires improvement" judgement from Ofsted in 2019 had led to an "exodus" of pupils.
