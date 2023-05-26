Jobs protected as Masham's Black Sheep Brewery sold to new owners
A North Yorkshire brewery which had been struggling to attract new investment has been sold.
The Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery appointed administrators earlier this month, saying it had been hit by the pandemic and rising costs.
The business, which employs around 150 people, had been acquired by the Breal Group investment firm, it said.
The brewery said the sale meant it would continue to produce its beers and the deal would protect jobs.
The new Black Sheep Brewing Company Ltd would trade as Black Sheep Brewery, a spokesperson for the firm said.
"This marks the next chapter in the history of Black Sheep as we look to grow the business in a sustainable way", they added.
"Our team will continue to produce great beers from our landmark brewery in Masham."
The brewery had announced in April that it was considering a sale or merger as a way of attracting new investment.
However, a month later it said it was appointing administrators to ensure the interests of creditors.
It said it had faced a "perfect storm" of rising costs alongside the impact of the Covid pandemic.
The firm's new owners had a "proven track record" in transforming and growing businesses, the Black Sheep spokesperson said.
Freeths, the law firm which advised Breal on the purchase, said the deal included the brewery, shop and visitor centre, in addition to the pubs the brewery owned.
It said the sale would secure "significant local employment" and the company's future.
John Jeffreys, Freeths restructuring partner, said: "The future of this well-loved brewery has been secured with Breal's support and we wish them every success."
Black Sheep Brewery was founded in 1992 by Paul Theakston after he left his family brewery T&R Theakston, also based in Masham, when that was sold to a national firm.
It was brought back into family control by Mr Theakston's cousin in 2003.
Mr Theakston stood down from the Black Sheep board in 2018, though he continued in an ambassadorial role with the company and his two sons both work for the firm.
