Urgent repairs for Helmsley's 18th Century bridge
- Published
Urgent repairs to a Grade II-listed bridge leading into one of North Yorkshire's most popular market towns are to be carried out.
Thousands of vehicles cross the 18th Century bridge on the A170 in Helmsley every day.
Repairs to its parapet were due to begin on Tuesday 30 May and last for two weeks, the council confirmed.
A full road closure would be in place daily from 18:00 BST until midnight during the work, a spokesperson said.
North Yorkshire Council's executive member for highways and transport, Councillor Keane Duncan, said: "The upcoming parapet repairs are essential to maintain the safety of the bridge which sits on an integral route for residents, visitors and commuters.
"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any disruption that these works may cause."
Councillor George Jabbour, who represents the Helmsley and Sinnington division, added: "The timing of the works was decided based on the urgency of the repairs and the availability of the contractors."
He added that "every effort" had been made to avoid traffic obstruction and arrangements would be in place "to ensure the impact on local people and businesses is minimal".
