Skipton crash: Runner, 50, seriously injured in van collision
A 50-year-old runner has suffered "life-changing injuries" after he was struck by a van in North Yorkshire.
The man was hit at about 07:00 BST by a white Ford Transit Connect van being driven on the B6265 Grassington Road near Skipton.
The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance, with police appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened near the junction of Brackenley Lane.
The van had chevron markings on the back, police added.
