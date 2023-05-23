York anti-terror bollard work hitting business - traders
Shop and cafe owners say work to install anti-terror bollards in York is driving away business.
The pillars are being fitted in Lendal and High Petergate, with more due to be erected in other areas of the city later this year.
One cafe owner said he may have to close temporarily due to the work while another business owner said it had been "very damaging" for trade.
City of York Council has been approached for a comment.
Wael Mikhaiel, who runs Middle Feast on Lendal, said: "I feel like, honestly, I can't run it anymore. Maybe one more week like this, maybe we have to close for one or two weeks while they finish the job."
Another cafe, Mannetti's, has a sign in the window to announce its decision to shut temporarily "due to ongoing work outside".
Andrew Hannan, who runs Clarkson's Menswear on High Petergate, said he had not heard about the roadworks until he received a letter five days before they were scheduled to start.
"Without passing trade we are quiet, and that's what has been proven these past two weeks. It's very damaging," he said.
"I have been in this shop since 1991 and never had any issues to this level. For the last few weeks it's absolutely smashed us."
He said while there had been a "big drop in turnover" he believed the business would be able to recover.
Pook Rance, assistant manager at Shared Earth on High Petergate, said the work had been "a bit of a nightmare" but that safety was important.
Some businesses in the area said trade had not been affected by the road closures and that the council had chosen a good time of year to carry out the installations.
Contractors are expected to be working in High Petergate for about five weeks and at Lendal for six weeks.
Det Supt Dan Patrick, from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, previously said the measures were a "vital, precautionary step" to protect people.
