Harrogate's £11.2m traffic plan to be submitted
- Published
Plans for a £11.2m scheme to cut traffic in Harrogate are set to be submitted, paving the way for work to begin later this year.
North Yorkshire councillors will meet to sign off the scheme, which seeks to make the town centre more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians.
It includes making Station Parade a single lane to add bike and bus lanes and part-pedestrianising James Street.
But the proposals could be scaled back if costs rise, a council report warned.
Keane Duncan, the council's executive member for highways and transport, said the scheme would be a "landmark investment, aiming to rejuvenate the town centre, support businesses and encourage people to travel more sustainably".
But the plans have been divisive, with the last of three public consultations on the proposals attracting 5,000 comments split equally between support and opposition.
The local authority's Conservative executive will meet on 30 May, when they are expected to approve sending a full business case to West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which has secured funding from central government.
The council said a decision was expected in late autumn, with construction planned to begin by the end of the year.
The scheme had a budget of £7.9m when it was first unveiled two years ago but the price of building materials has since soared as high inflation puts pressure on projects across the country.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.