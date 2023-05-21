Pickering: Car and train in level crossing collision
- Published
A car has been involved in a crash with a train at a level crossing in North Yorkshire.
Police said the collision on the cross at Yatt's Road, Newbridge, near Pickering, took place just after 14:00 BST,
Emergency services, including the air ambulance are at the scene.
Officers said one person, the driver of the car, had sustained serious injuries, but at present no other injuries had been reported.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.