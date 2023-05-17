New York council leader aims to tackle city's renting problems
- Published
York's new council leader has promised to improve "disheartening" council homes as rents rise across the city.
Labour leader Claire Douglas said the best way to help tackle housing issues was by improving the conditions of council properties.
York is the UK's 18th most expensive city to rent in, according to research conducted by estate agent Zoopla.
It found that average rents were £1,034 a month, an increase of 5.8% compared with last year.
Ms Douglas has made housing one of her three priorities as council leader, alongside reversing the ban on blue badges in the historic centre and giving primary school pupils free school meals.
"What we can do is improve the quality of rented accommodation for people, because they're paying an awful lot of money but in many cases it is not very good accommodation," she said, outlining her plan.
"Looking around to see what you get for your money is a bit disheartening to say the least".
She acknowledged, however, the council could do little to change affordability in the private sector, saying it needed new laws to be introduced by Parliament.
The city's MP Rachael Maskell is sponsoring a new law to licence short-term and holiday-let homes.
Speaking in the House of Commons last year, Ms Maskell said there were about 2,000 Airbnbs in her constituency, with many rented out as "party houses".
In response, Airbnb said it "welcomes regulation".
Ms Douglas said: "We've committed to extending licensing of landlords and doing what we can to make sure Airbnbs and short-term holiday lets aren't as prolific in the city as they currently are, because really in some areas they are quite dominant."
