York's Ukrainian refugees celebrate country's national dress
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees living in York are coming together to honour a homeland tradition which celebrates the country's national dress.
Vyshyvanka Day, held on the third Thursday of every May, is marked by the wearing of traditional Ukrainian embroidered clothes called vyshyvanka.
Ukrainians who have settled in the city will join the celebration held at York's Merchant Taylors' Hall later.
One organiser Rebecca Russell said it had been months in the planning.
The event has been organised by York City of Sanctuary, Merchant Taylors York and the York Ukrainian Society.
Ms Russell, from York City of Sanctuary, said there were about 350 Ukrainians, mainly women and children, who had settled in York since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces in February last year.
She said refugees had been welcomed into the community and the event in the city would give Ukrainians a chance to share their traditional culture with people in the city.
"We've done events and they've been quite and solemn and respectful for obvious reasons," she said.
"It's not about taking away any of that pain and horror that has happened, but it's about saying for a moment we can breathe and and enjoy ourselves and remember there is some joy in life."
Along with a Vyshyvanka parade, there will be an embroidery exhibition as well as music and entertainment.
Government figures show some 1,267 Ukrainians have made North Yorkshire their home since the war started last year.
Nationally, over 117,000 Ukrainians have moved to the UK through the resettlement scheme.
