Former North Yorkshire teacher jailed for raping girl in 1990s
- Published
A former teacher from North Yorkshire who sexually abused a girl in the 1990s has been jailed for 18 years.
John William Renel, 68, was found guilty of one count of rape and four counts of indecent assault following a trial at York Crown Court.
Renel, of Main Street, Sessay, near Thirsk, was sentenced on Tuesday.
Speaking at the conclusion of the case, North Yorkshire Police's Det Con Alison Morris said Renel had caused "unimaginable trauma to his victim".
"John William Renel is a predatory child abuser," she said.
"I truly hope the outcome at court, along with the significant custodial sentence handed to her perpetrator, provides comfort, strength and hope for the future."
