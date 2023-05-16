Long Boi: £10k statue plan for missing University of York duck
A fundraising campaign to create a statue of a missing duck who went viral on social media has been launched.
Long Boi, a mallard/Indian runner cross who lived at the University of York, became famous after featuring on BBC Radio 1 and US TV.
The bird, which was 2ft 4in (70cm) tall, has not been seen on campus for almost two months and is presumed dead.
The campaign aims to create a life-size sculpture to be placed by the lake where he lived.
University of York Student Union president Pierrick Roger said he had been "inundated with requests from students and the wider 'Long community' to preserve the memory of Long Boi for all past, present and future".
"Long Boi was an international superstar.
"He was loved by all and a true celebrity, rubbing shoulders (or necks) with the likes of James Corden and Greg James," he said.
The campaign aims to raise a maximum of £10,000 with a sculpture forecast to cost £2,000. If less was raised a bench or charitable donation would be considered.
Mr Roger said although the taller-than-average bird had became a pop cult icon for many, his popularity had also "brought into the mainstream the importance of looking after our animal neighbours on campus and protecting wildlife".
Mr Roger told the BBC a maximum fund raising target of £10,000 had been set to bring about a statue which matched "how big of a community member he [Long Boi] was".
If the campaign passed the fundraising target, any excess money would be donated within the university to a charity or a scheme which could be named after the duck, Mr Roger said.
