Halting York blue badge ban top priority for new leader
Reversing a ban on blue badge parking in York city centre is the new council leader's "top priority".
The ban on disabled parking in pedestrianised areas was introduced in 2021 to make way for bollards designed to deter hostile vehicle attacks.
Labour's Claire Douglas said she was not prepared to continue with badge-holders "not having access to the city that is their home".
However, she said the anti-terror measures would still go ahead.
Ms Douglas said: "We've had the first conversation about getting that process started and we are looking at the options.
"We're hoping we'll be able to start to work with partners straight away to be honest, because we just cannot continue with people with blue badges not having access to the city that is their home".
The ban was introduced by the former ruling Liberal Democrat and Green coalition and prompted an outcry from disability campaigners and even attracted the attention of York-born actress Dame Judi Dench.
The city's Labour group had pledged to reverse it as part of their local election campaign, which saw the party take control of the council earlier this month.
Ms Douglas said she could not say when the parking ban would be removed as there were a "lot of partners" involved, however she said there were options for reversing it.
"We've had that confirmed, so it's top priority to get it done as soon as possible," she said.
Work to install permanent barriers, replacing temporary measures used previously, began on High Petergate and Lendal last month, with more to be installed elsewhere in the city centre later in the year.
Ms Douglas said they were part of a "broader scheme" to keep the city centre safe and it was not Labour's priority to change the implementation.
"We must find a way of making sure that they're compatible with the blue badge holders in the city centre," she said.
