York Christmas Market layout to be focus of safety review
The layout of York's Christmas market will be the focus of a review into the event's safety, organisers have said.
Make It York confirmed the market would return to the city from 16 November to 22 December.
Concerns about overcrowding at last year's market had previously prompted the council's head of community safety to suggest it could be redesigned.
The market's layout was now being examined ahead of the 2023 event, a Make It York spokesperson said.
The 2022 event had been "hugely successful" and had a "positive impact on other businesses within the city", the spokesperson added.
Many visitors to the market had praised the atmosphere, but some took to social media to express their dislike of the big crowds.
Meanwhile, one bus firm in the city said some of its services had been delayed by up to 90 minutes at the weekend of the market due to congested roads.
Jane Mowat, head of community safety at City of York Council, later said she had "no doubt" some redesign work would be carried out.
Karen Collins, head of markets and events at Make It York, said the market's layout was currently being scrutinised.
"We will be liaising with the safety advisory group, taking on board their advice and comments," she said.
A City of York Council spokesperson said: "Each year the organisers of the Christmas Market make proposals for the coming year.
"This is considered as part of the safety planning process conducted through the safety advisory group."
That process included a "review of lessons learned" from previous events, they added.
The St Nicholas Fair Christmas market has been held annually in York since 1992.
In 2022, it featured 70 Alpine-style chalets in Parliament Street and St Sampson's Square selling artisan gifts and goods, along with food and drink.
It attracts people from across the UK and further afield, and travel agency Planet Cruise listed it as the fifth best Christmas market in the world.
